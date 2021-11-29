Holiday light displays begin to illuminate the Quad Cities — and here’s where to find them

‘Tis the season for holiday lights!

Local 4 News is venturing across the Quad Cities as much as possible over the next month or so to show off some of the vibrant displays cropping up throughout the area.

On Monday, Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray stopped by the Antolik Christmas Lights show in Silvis, where the neighborhood lit up to the tune of popular music from artists like Queen, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd.

The family first began displaying their 18,000 computerized lights four year ago at 1506 13th St.

This year’s show began on Thanksgiving, and the family has plans to keep the holiday spirit alive until Saturday, Jan. 1, with a new playlist featured daily.

Hundreds of people drive by the light show 5 to 10 p.m. — and during an additional hour 10 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays — with radios dialed to 98.3 FM, enjoying the sights and sounds from the comfort of their vehicles.

Know of a light display that should be featured? Email Andy McCray or reach out to him on his Facebook page.

A growing list of displays in the Quad Cities can be found here and will be updated throughout the holiday season.

Still need to get those holiday decorations up before the weather outside turns frightful? Andy McCray says the forecast over the next couple of days looks pretty good.