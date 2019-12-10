Holiday nightmare: How to avoid Christmas tree fires

The Silvis Fire Department is helping you avoid a fire in your home this Christmas season.



They say there are several things you can do to make sure your tree does not become a fire hazard .



Whether you have a real tree or artificial one. They say keep the tree far from heat sources, decorate with safe lights, and make sure you turn your tree lights off before going to bed.



If you have a real tree make sure it is properly watered especially before you bring it home.



Silvis Fire Chief John Winters says,” Fires are horrible to begin with let alone around the holidays, nobody wants to have to deal with that so make sure you keep that watered, A good indicator is if any of the needles start falling off the tree it’s too dry, and you’re probably not going to get it re-hydrated, so you might as well get it out of the house, even if it is before Christmas.”

You’ll also want to keep an eye on extension cords. Overloaded cords, and outlets can also prevent a fire safety hazard.