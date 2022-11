Spectators braved the cold and were fully into the spirit of the season as the Quad City Arts Festival of Trees Holiday Parade helped kick off the holidays in Davenport November 19.

2022 Quad City Arts Festival of Trees Holiday Parade (photo: Brian Weckerly)

The event is the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest and a tradition thousands in the area look forward to every year, and it helps launch the Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, which runs November 19-27 at the RiverCenter, located at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

For more information, click here.