Holiday recycling do’s and don’ts

With the holidays upon us, you’re probably going to be inundated by boxes, packaging, cards, lights and the like, but do you know the proper way to recycle those items? The Waste Commission of Scott County wants to remind you to remember to recycle right this season!

Here are some tips from a press release from the Waste Commission of Scott County:

♻️ Household waste in the United States increases by more than 25 percent between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Do you have extra “stuff” to get rid of this holiday season? Recycle Right throughout the holiday season! Scott County residents may recycle many holiday items through curbside and drop-off recycling programs. Items that may be recycled include boxes (such as those from electronics, toys, shoes and shirts); wrapping paper tubes; gift/shopping bags made of paper; tissue paper; greeting cards and envelopes (even photo cards); newspapers, advertisements, magazines and catalogs; plastic bottles and jugs; glass bottles and jars; and aluminum and steel cans. Aluminum pie plates, clean foil and cookie/popcorn tins also go into the recycling cart or drop off recycling programs.

♻️ Have your holiday lights lost their sparkle? Strands of holiday lights also may be recycled, but don’t place them in curbside recycling carts. Holiday lights—along with batteries, computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras and video game systems—are considered electronic waste, or e-waste. These items may be dropped off 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month at the Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.

♻️ The cities of Bettendorf and Davenport collect large e-waste items at the curb from residents on their bulky waste/recycling days and deliver them to the Electronics Recovery Center. Data containing electronics can be dropped off at the secure Electronics Recovery Center during business hours.

♻️ Residents should be aware that not all holiday items may be recycled. Items such as plastic bags and films, Styrofoam, wrapping paper, bows, ribbons, and artificial Christmas trees are considered contaminants to the recycling process and should not be placed in curbside or drop-off recycling containers.

♻️ Residents are reminded that all recyclables must be contained within their cart, with the lid closed, for collection. Cardboard placed outside the cart cannot be collected. Cardboard pieces that do not fit inside the cart may either be broken down to fit, or may be recycled at any of the drop-off locations around the county. A list of locations may be found online at www.wastecom.com.

For more information about holiday recycling, click here or call (563) 386-9575.