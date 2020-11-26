Holiday travel tips: How to stay safe and healthy

Thanksgiving weekend is usually one of the busiest times of the year to travel.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country, the CDC says the safest way to celebrate is at home with your immediate family.

Still, many of you plan to go somewhere.

Local health experts and law enforcement want to give safety reminders on the road and when you make it to your destination.

“We’re at a real dangerous time in this pandemic. We are seeing surges like we have never seen,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer with the Rock Island County Health Department.

But if you decide to travel, local health experts say there are some tips to keep you safe.

“When people are traveling, they need to wear their mask. They need to make sure that they keep 6 feet between them and others. Practice good hand hygiene. Throw a little bottle of hand sanitizer in your pocket,” says Hill.

If you are choosing to drive this holiday season, officials with Iowa State Patrol say they expect the roads to be a little heavier than normal.

“In a lot of the national news, it seems to be that people are traveling. People are going out and about. The governor’s orders are to try to limit your Thanksgiving gatherings,” says Sergeant Alex Dinkla, with Iowa State Patrol.

Which Sergeant Dinkla says he hopes many will abide by.

But if drivers are hitting the road, he wants to send out a reminder. He wants drivers to be cautious of their speed, ensure everyone is wearing a seatbelt and that the driver is not under the influence.

“We want to make sure that the motor public is safe as they’re driving, and give some high-visibility patrols out there on our roadways. That is really important for us to do. As we have seen, fatalities are on the rise. There’s a few things you can do to keep yourself safe, and that’s obey the speed limit, put your phone down and buckle up,” says Sergeant Dinkla.

Sergeant Dinkla says he expects an extra volume of traffic.

He says there will be extra patrols for the holiday weekend.