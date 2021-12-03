‘Holidays with the Symphony’ returns after taking a year off

Conductor Brian Dollinger will open the Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Holidays with the Symphony” concert, which is back after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

The Clinton Symphony Orchestra‘s annual “Holidays with the Symphony” concert is back after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater.

Conductor Brian Dollinger has chosen the festive Polonaise from Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Christmas Eve Suite” to open the program.

Other music includes:

Selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite”

Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto”

The overture to the opera “Hansel and Gretel

Several seasonal pieces by Leroy Anderson, including his popular “Sleigh Ride”

Bruce Chase, a Muscatine native, has compiled a group of carols from seven countries, which will be featured during the concert.

To close the concert, the audience will be invited to join in carol singing.

Clinton Symphony Executive Director Robert Whipple says he’s glad to see the orchestra return for its 60th concert season.

“It’s great to be back after having to cancel last year’s events,” said Whipple. “It’s our third concert of this season, and the audience will be invited to join in carol singing to close the concert.”

Tickets are available at the door of the venue.

Regular adult admission is $20, and all students are admitted free of charge.

In addition, a student may bring an accompanying adult for half price.

Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted at the door.

Proceeds will benefit the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, made up of approximately 50 area musicians.

The nonprofit arts organization operates on ticket revenue, individual and commercial contributions, grants from foundations, civic organizations and bequests.

Upcoming performances by the Clinton Symphony

Other events of the 2021-2022 season will include a concert of chamber music Sunday, Jan. 16,

A family concert will be Saturday, Feb. 19.

The indoor finale of the season will be Saturday, April 30.

A free outdoor pops concert will be offered Sunday, June 5.

Detailed information is available on the Clinton Symphony’s website.

Parking

Due to ongoing construction projects at Clinton High School, parking is in the lot on the north side of 8th Avenue South.

Entrance to the theater is through door A2, to the left of the school’s main entrance.