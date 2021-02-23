Holocaust Film Series continues online

|The Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial Holocaust Film Series 2021 continues, with all films on Vimeo (online streaming) for three to seven days. Movies are free of charge but donations are welcome. For more information, contact 309-793-1300 or aross@jfqc.org.
|“The Invisibles,” now until 6 a.m. Wednesday. While Joseph Goebbels infamously declared Berlin “free of Jews” in 1943, 1,700 managed to survive in the Nazi capital through the end of WWII. “The Invisibles” traces the stories of four young people who learned to hide in plain sight. 110 minutes. German with English subtitles. – Drama/Biography/History (2017) This film has adult content and has won many awards. VIMEO – https://vimeo.com/403439096 Password: Menemsha
|“When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit,” from 6 a.m. Sunday, March 7, until 6 a.m. Thursday, March 11. In 1933 in Berlin, Anna is only nine years old when her life changes from the ground up. To escape the Nazis, her father Arthur Kemper, a well-known Jewish journalist, has to flee to Zurich. His family, Anna, her twelve-year-old brother Max and her mother Dorothea, follow him shortly thereafter. Anna has to leave everything behind, including her beloved pink rabbit, and to face a new life full of challenges and privations abroad. 119 minutes. German/Swiss/French with English subtitles – drama (2019) Vimeo link will be available soon.
|“I Do Not Care if We Go down in History as Barbarians.” 6 a.m. Friday, March 19, until 6 a.m. Friday, March 26. “I Do Not Care if We Go down in History as Barbarians.” 6 a.m. Friday, March 19, until 6 a.m. Friday, March 26. This film chronicles a young theatre director’s efforts to stage an accurate re-enactment of the Odessa Massacre – in which Romanian soldiers slaughtered tens of thousands of Ukrainian Jews – despite the municipal government’s attempt to censor the director’s efforts. Her choice angers a city official who threatens to close the production because of its “anti-Romanian” take on history. However, the reaction to the staged play is one that neither anticipated. 100 minutes — Romanian with English Subtitles – Drama (2018) This film has adult content and has won many awards. VIMEO—https://vimeo.com/r/36kc/Z2hGMjBIY0 Password: BARBARS
|“Warsaw: A City Divided,” 6 a.m. Sunday, April 4, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 In 1941, in German-occupied Warsaw, soon after the creation of the Warsaw Jewish Ghetto by the Nazis, a Polish amateur 8mm camera enthusiast shot a remarkable 10-minute film from both sides of the Ghetto walls. This never before seen footage is woven into “Warsaw: A City Divided”, acting as a silent witness to the tragedy of the wartime division of the city and the murder of its inhabitants. In this story of a city, Ghetto survivors and witnesses, who still call Warsaw their home, recount their extraordinary memories, while architects, urban historians, and the Chief Rabbi of Poland examine the chilling Nazi vision for Warsaw. 71 minutes. English/Polish with English Subtitles — Documentary (2019) VIMEO-https://vimeo.com/469079287 Password: LOGTV FILMS
