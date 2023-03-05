The Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial Holocaust Film Series 2023 begins Sunday, March 12, with movies shown at 4 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Sunday, March 12: “Resistance.”

Sunday, March 19: “Baltic Truth.”

Sunday, March 26: “Shttl.”

Sunday, April 30: “Reckonings: The First Reparations.”

All of the films in this series have won multiple awards, and all have adult content. This series is also part of the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today project. For more information contact aross@jfqc.org or call 309-793-1300.

Here’s a look at the movies in the series:

“Resistance” is is the true story of Marcel Marceau. Before he became a world-famous mime, he was Marcel Mangel, an aspiring Jewissh actor who joins the French Resistance to save the lives of thousands of children orphaned at the hands of the Nazis. Jesse Eisenberg stars. Two hours. Watch the trailer here.

“Baltic Truth” exposes the tragic events of the first months of World War II in the Baltic States and how almost the entire Jewish community of the occupied Baltic Nations was eliminated by face-to-face executions. The film reflects the need for accuracy of Holocaust history. The film reveals the truth about the collaboration with the Nazi regime in the Baltic States. 90 minutes. Watch the trailer here.

“Shttl” is an expansive, multi-character story of a Jewish village in Ukraine on the border with Poland 24 hours before Nazi Germany invades the Soviet Union. Shot in a single take in Ukraine, the movie unspools with our knowledge of imminent terror and destruction looming while at the same time focusing on the vitality of lives about to be destroyed. The cat includes Moshe Lobel, who appeared in Broadway’s Yiddish “Fiddler on the Roof” revival and Yiddish-fluent actor Saul Rubinek. 114 minutes. Watch the trailer here.

Image from “Shttl” (contributed photo)

“Reckonings: The First Reparations” They met in secret to negotiate the unthinkable: Compensation for the survivors of the largest mass genocide in history. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Roberta Grossman, “Reckonings” recounts the tense negotiations between Jewish and German leaders. Under the constant threat of violence, they forged ahead, knowing it would never be enough but hoping it could at least be an acknowledgment and a step toward healing. 84 minutes. Watch the trailer here.

Tickets are available at the door: Adults, $7; seniors, (60 plus) and military $6; students free. For more information call 309-793-1300. All these films have adult content and have earned multiple awards.

Who was Lloyd Burstein?

Lloyd Burstein (contributed photo)

The annual Holocaust Film Series, presented by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cites, is named the “Lloyd M. Burstein Holocaust Film Series”.

Lloyd Burstein was born in 1920 in Granville, Ill., to Latvian parents fleeing religious persecution in the pre-World War I Baltic State. During the Depression, Lloyd, who was the oldest of five children, worked hard to keep his siblings together as they lived in a cooperative Jewish children’s orphanage in Southern California, and simultaneously he took night classes at UCLA to earn an undergraduate degree in physics.

Burstein was a radar battalion officer in the U. S. Army during World War II and afterward continued his career as a systems engineer in the DC area. In 1957, he and his family settled in Vienna, Virginia, where he was very active in uplifting the inner city community through the integration of schools, equal educational opportunities, and civil rights initiatives. In 1999, Burstein received the Human Rights Award from the Fairfax County Human Rights Commission.

Presenting sponsor for this film series is The Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation (Lloyd Burstein was Tony Singh’s mentor, according to a news release.)

