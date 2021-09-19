Home a ‘total loss’ following Moline structure fire Saturday evening

An investigation is underway to find the cause of a structure fire that happened Saturday evening in Moline.

Crews from the Moline Fire Department were called to the 1800 block of 15th Avenue at approximately 6:40 p.m., where they found a “fully involved, three-story, two-family residence with a large amount of fire and smoke showing from the main floor of the structure,” a news release says.

While in search of occupants, firefighters discovered the blaze made its way into the attic space, through the walls.

According to the fire department, the “quick advancement of fire throughout the walls and into the attic space created difficulty in containing this fire,” which they say was under control in approximately three hours.

Crews were still on scene completing salvage and overhaul operations around 11:30 p.m.

No occupants were found remaining in the structure, which appeared to have no working smoke detectors.

Those who were home at the time were able to successfully exit the structure unharmed with their pets: two cats and one dog.

One firefighter received minor burns to their wrist while performing suppression operations and was treated on scene without being transported to the hospital.

The residence has been considered a total loss, and there was no damage to neighboring structures.

The American Red Cross has been notified to assist the families.

A total of 17 on-duty personnel staffing, one command car, three engines, one aerial unit, two ambulances, off-duty responding personnel — including two chief officers and a fire marshal —responded from Moline.

The Moline Fire Department was assisted by the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy.