Home Building Factory Gets New Lease on Life

The Gordon Van Tine company made house kits for families looking to build the house of their dreams.



But over the past five years, renovations have turned the century-old building into a 113 unit apartment complex.

Today, Y&J Development cut the ribbon on the new Gordon Van Tine Lofts, which Joe Erenberger, co-owner of Y&J development said was a passion project, well worth the effort.

“Clean all the old paint out, all the old you know…100 years of stuff,” Erenberger said. “We had to get light into it so we cut out the whole middle of the building and put atriums in.”

The new lofts also have davenport’s first rooftop pool with a pool lift chair.

They’re taking new tenants now.