Home daycare searched after man arrested for child pornography

On Wednesday Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 officials arrested Matthew David Spataro, a 27-year-old male of Rockford, IL for three counts of Distribution of Child Pornography (Class X Felonies), three counts of Distribution of Child Pornography (Class 1 Felonies), and 44 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felonies).

Last month on June 30, ISP Investigators initiated an investigation after receiving information Spataro was allegedly engaged in distributing and possessing child pornography. A thorough investigation ensued in conjunction with the Illinois Attorney General’s Illinois Crimes Against Children Unit, and a search warrant was executed on July 22 at Spataro’s residence. During the investigation, it was determined a home daycare was being operated at Spataro’s family residence. At this time, investigators are gathering evidence to determine if any children from the home daycare were harmed. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has been notified.

Spataro was formally charged with three counts of Distributing Child Pornography (Class X Felonies), three counts of Distributing Child Pornography (Class 1 Felonies), and 44 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felonies) by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Marilyn Hite Ross. Spataro is being lodged at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting a bond hearing on July 23.

The investigation is currently open and ongoing, no additional information is being released at this time.