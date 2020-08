Crews respond to a fire in the 25600 block of 1st Avenue North in Hillsdale on August 20, 2020. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A house was destroyed by fire in the 25600 block of 1st Avenue North in Hillsdale.

The owners were home but out back when the fire started, most likely in the garage.

No one was injured and their pets are safe.

The house is considered a total loss.

Cordova, Port Byron and Carbon Cliff/Barstow departments assisted Hillsdale Fire and it took about 30 minutes to get it under control.