Julie Belman has been a caregiver for the past four years and says this job has been very rewarding for her.

She works for Home Instead, which provides senior home care services.

“I do all kinds of different things all the time. Every day is different. That’s what makes it a joy,” said Belman. “There’s a need for more caregiver. People should do it because it is so rewarding. They’re very flexible here. You can tell them what hours you’re available and they will work with you on your availability.”

She had never worked as a caregiver but was given the proper training.

“They talk to you about how to transfer people. We use this little model over there in the bed, and they teach us all kinds of things,” said Belman.

Ada Christopher is the owner of Home Instead. She says they have a littler over 100 employees and the demand for caregivers continues to grow, which is Home Instead will hold a job fair to try to close the gap.

“One is this week here at our Bettendorf office on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. Next week is on March 16 at the Moline office,” said Christopher. “Even though there’s a high demand you know our standards have not changed as far as our expectations in what we look for.”

For more about Home Instead, visit here.