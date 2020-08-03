Home of Clinton LumberKings to host free viewing of Cubs-Cardinals game

The Clinton LumberKings season is canceled, but that is not stopping professional baseball from being on display.

On Sunday, August 9, the LumberKings will be welcoming fans out to the picnic area of NelsonCorp Field to watch the Cubs versus Cardinals game at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Zirkelbach Home Appliances, the game will be on display with an LG 65-inch 4K TV.

There is no cost of admission for this event.

The entry gate — located on 6th Avenue North, closest to the picnic garden — will be open at 5 p.m.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Guests can take advantage of concession deals, such as $2 cans of beer and bottles of soda or water.

Special food prices will also be available.

More information about the Clinton LumberKings is here and here.