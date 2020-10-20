Home of Clinton LumberKings offering discounted concessions

After hosting its “Last Call Curbside Concessions” event Friday, Oct. 16, the home of Clinton LumberKings says it’s “going to extra innings” with one last opportunity for fans to cure their concession cravings.

Food will be available noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at NelsonCorp Field, located at 537 Ball Park Drive.

There will be discounts on menu items such as food baskets and Garbage Pails.

The full menu is available here.

Fans can place orders by emailing the completed form or calling the LumberKings’ office by phone at 563-242-0727, ext. 1.

The office will call to confirm emailed orders.

Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at the baseball stadium by pulling up to the gate next to the kids’ playground area on 6th Avenue North.

All orders will be delivered directly to car doors.

More information about the Clinton LumberKings is here.