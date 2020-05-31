Home of Clinton LumberKings to offer view of ballpark during next curbside concession event

It’s been over a month since NelsonCorp Field first reopened their concession services to the general public via curbside pickup.

Come Thursday, June 5, the home of the Clinton LumberKings will be back serving ballpark food from 12 to 6 p.m.

This time, fans will be allowed to enter the stadium and enjoy their lunch with a view of the ballpark.

“Face masks must be worn upon entering the stadium, with the exception of while eating or drinking,” says Clinton LumberKings Director of Operations Andrew McKay.

The price of the stadium’s Polish Sausage Basket has been decreased to $5. Limited quantities of menu items such as the Philly Steak, Polish Sausage and Meatloaf Sandwich Baskets will be available for purchase.

Fans can view the complete menu here and order over the phone by calling the LumberKings’ office at 563-242-0727 ext. 1. Orders can also be emailed, and the office will call to confirm the order. Payments must be made over the phone and by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up via curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to each fan’s car door.

More information about the Clinton LumberKings is available here.