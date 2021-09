The Bettendorf Homecoming Parade will start at 6 p.m. Thursday to celebrate Bettendorf’s students, activities, athletics and alumni.

The parade will start on 23rd Street near Splash Landing, continue onto Spruce Hills, then turn onto 18th Street, and finally end at Bettendorf High School, a news release says.

Immediately after the parade, the PowderPuff game (senior/junior girls flag football) will be held at TouVelle Stadium. The public is welcome.