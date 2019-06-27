Homeless shelter adds more beds to better serve community

Christian Care in downtown Rock Island is opening a new dorm space with six beds – adding an additional 2,190 nights of shelter.

The beds are scheduled to open Sunday.

The homeless shelter will have 42 beds, which give men in need a place to stay.

Steve Gottcent, community outreach coordinator at Christian Care, said the average stay is four to six months.

The facility provides men with food. clothing and helping them look for jobs.

Christian Care also provides meals for men, women and children in the community who are in need. Breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., lunch at noon and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The only meals not open to the public are lunches on the weekends.

Another way the shelter helps people is by offering a cooling center when the temperature or heat index is above 90 degrees.

“We will open our doors from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the weekdays and on the weekend it will be from 1 to 6 p.m.,” Gottcent said. “That way people can come in, they can cool off in some air conditioning. They can get something to drink.”

Christian Care started in 1916. There has been three different locations all in downtown Rock Island.