Homeless shelter, warming center prepares for more visitors as temperatures decline

Frigid conditions are expected to be in the area for a while, and that has the attention of advocates for the homeless.

Shelters like Christian Care in Rock Island are opening as warming centers, and managers say they tend to see more people come through their doors during the day when it gets cold like this outside.

Related Content Homeless shelters in the QC make efforts to keep the homeless out of the cold despite challenges

They add that the pandemic has also brought more people who want to utilize the facilities.

“We do have an increase with our crisis logs with people calling in to be put on the waitlist to get a bed to come in during the winter months,” said Resident Service Coordinator Seneika Blair Hall. “In many occasions, it’s something that’s going on with family or work … or, in most cases recently, it’s COVID-related.”

The community is encouraged to make donations to the shelter.

Right now, Christian Care is only accepting food and money — not clothing.