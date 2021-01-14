Homeless shelters in the QC make efforts to keep the homeless out of the cold despite challenges

Homeless shelters are preparing for the possibility more people may need a roof over their heads during bad weather.

Managers at Christian Care and Humility Homes and Services say they have not reached capacity this winter, but there’s an increase in the number of people seeking shelter.

They add this winter has been one of the busiest because of the pandemic and want to make sure anyone who needs shelter has the opportunity.

Senekia Hall, Christian Care Residence coordinator, says they expect to see more people seeking shelter.

“If we are full, we normally refer them out to another agency that has openings,” says Hall.

The shelter has 42 beds total — six of which is the Grant Per Diem Program, three for the Drug Court Program and the remaining 33 for emergency shelter.

Hall says, “People call every day; it’s just if they show or not. So, they’ll call, and some will and some won’t.”

“Between winter shelter and our shelter serving over 150 people day after day, week after week, is certainly the highest numbers we’ve ever seen,” says Christine Adamson, Assistant Director of Humility Homes and Services.

The pandemic safety restrictions have forced shelters to cut back on the number of people they can accommodate, but they have made adjustments.

“We have some folks staying with us at our actual shelter facility, but in a much reduced capacity because of the pandemic. Then, we have everyone else located at hotels,” says Adamson.

The eviction moratorium will end soon, which brings concerns. Adamson says an eviction crisis could send more people into homelessness.

“We may be serving numbers of individuals unlike anything we have seen in our careers. So, that again goes back to our interest in really encouraging people to advocate and get help before it’s too late,” says Adamson.

Both Christian Care and Humility Homes say they could always use more donations.

For those who want to help out, it’s best to contact the shelters.