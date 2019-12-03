Homeless winter shelters will stay open until April 15

On Sunday night Humility Homes in Davenport opened their winter shelter and a little more than a dozen people went to the shelter.



Humility Homes offers programs that helps people regain their independence so they don’t have to go back to the shelter.



Shelter Supervisor Michelle Plasschaert said they’re always looking for the community’s help.



“We can always use donations this time of year especially being cold outside,” said Plasschaert. “We can always use socks, underware, gloves, handwarmers, scarfs those kinds of things.”



Last winter Latrish Williams was one of the many residents at Humility Homes. She was able to get back on her feet with their help.



“My main goal was to get my own place and my other goal was to stay and get evaluated, get through the details and stuff,” said Williams.



Although the shelter does their best to help everyone, the challenge gets steeper every year.



“We definitely see an increase of people experiencing homelessness over the years, especially because there’s a lack of affordable housing in our area,” said Plasschaert.



The winter shelter will stay open until April 15.