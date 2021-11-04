Homemade quilts aim to make winter days merry and bright for those in need

A Davenport couple is working to help keep people warm this winter.

The Russells help with the Bettendorf Rotary Club‘s Acre of Warmth blanket drive, which ran through October and had a goal to collect 800 new or gently used blankets.

Blankets are one of the things requested the most at homeless shelters around the Quad Cities.

The Russells have hundreds of homemade quilts in their house, so they decided to help.

“You know, we could have gone to a store and bought a blanket and donated it, but hopefully, these are cheery enough that they also bring some happiness,” said Nancy Russell.

The Russells donated around 100 quilts to the cause.