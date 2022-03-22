Illinois homeowners experiencing financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a housing assistance grant of up to $30,000 starting in April.

The program is administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), who will begin accepting applications from homeowners to eliminate or reduce past-due mortgage and property tax payments through the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) program, a news release says.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation d/b/a Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) is serving as a Housing Stability Service provider for the ILHAF and is a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. Illinois homeowners wishing to apply for ILHAF should schedule a meeting with GROWTH as a HUD-approved housing counseling agency as soon as possible.

The ILHAF program was established by the American Rescue Plan Act to help homeowners who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 with certain housing-related costs. The program’s goal is to prevent:

Mortgage issues like delinquencies, defaults, or foreclosures

Loss of power services or other home utilities

Homeowners being displaced or losing the ability to live in their home

Eligible homeowners may receive grants of up to $30,000 per household to pay:

Delinquent mortgage payments

Mortgage reinstatement or other housing-related costs related to a period of forbearance necessitated by the pandemic

Delinquent property taxes

Delinquent homeowner’s insurance and/or flood insurance

Delinquent Homeowners’/Condominium/Co-Op Association fees

Delinquent mobile home lot rent

Up to 3 months of prospective payments, if necessary

Assistance will be paid directly to the mortgagor’s loan servicer, taxing body, or other approved entity on behalf of the homeowner. Homeowners that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic will be prioritized in the distribution of funds.

As a requirement of the application for ILHAF, homeowners must contact their mortgage servicer or a HUD-certified housing counseling agency to discuss loss mitigation options before they are eligible to receive assistance. Homeowners are strongly encouraged to attend a webinar hosted in advance of the application portal opening. These sessions will provide a road map to follow to make the application process more efficient.

For more information or to register, visit here.

As a HUD-approved housing counseling agency since 2003, GROWTH has three HUD-certified housing counselors on staff. Anyone interested in applying should call to make an appointment now as GROWTH anticipates an influx of appointments causing a longer wait period to be seen by a housing counselor. GROWTH is serving the following Illinois counties for the ILHAF program:

Rock Island

Mercer

Henry

Whiteside

Carroll

Jo Daviess

Ogle

Sangamon

60901 Zip Code (Irwin, Kankakee)

61604 Zip Code (Peoria, Bellevue, West Peoria)

GROWTH is an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider. To schedule an appointment with GROWTH, visit here or call 309-788-6311.