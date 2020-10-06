Homeowners in Burlington can get a free smoke detector

In conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, which is October 4 through October 10, the Burlington Fire Department along with Burlington Elks Lodge #84 is sponsoring a drive-thru smoke detector distribution to homeowners in need of one.

The free smoke detectors will be given away on Saturday, October 10 and Saturday, October 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge at 215 North 5th Street.

There will also be an opportunity to sign-up for a future home safety inspection, smoke detector and carbon monoxide installations by the fire department when social distancing protocols are relaxed.

The smoke detectors are paid for through funds provided by the Elks Lodge #84 and donations made to the Burlingtion Fire Department’s Fire Prevention fund.