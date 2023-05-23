The Bishop Hill Heritage Association (BHHA) is marking Sweden’s upcoming National Day with a free “Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute” concert on Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. in the village park. This high energy show is the Midwest’s #1 ABBA tribute and features over 30 of the band’s biggest hits. Whether it’s their breakthrough hit, “Waterloo,” the moody “Winner Takes It All” or the cheeky “Does Your Mother Know,” fans will be on their feet throughout this exciting, two-hour concert. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs to the concert.

Local organizations will have food and drink available for sale. The BHHA is hosting a beer garden and beverage area between the Carpenter Building and the Blacksmith Shop. The Bishop Hill Fire Department will have a food stand at the baseball diamond and the Bishop Hill Old Settlers’ Association will have a hot dog stand next to the Colony Store. The Bishop Hill Methodist Church will have a bake sale next to the Steeple Building Museum.

For more information, click here, call (309) 927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net.