“Honeyland” is an astonishing documentary you can see at the Blue Grass Drive-In

This astonishing film about a Macedonian beekeeper and her struggles is one of the most beautiful documentaries I’ve ever seen.

The profound “Honeyland” focuses on the life of Hatidze Muratova, who cares for her ailing while she also carefully, tenderly tends her bees.

She takes only part of the honey – “Half for you, half for me,” she tells the insects – and sells it in a marketplace.

She lives with her elderly mother and their dog in a hut. Her life is not an easy one, and it becomes more difficult and far more complex when noisy neighbors move in, upsetting the environment in so many ways.

Directors Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska spent three years with Muratova. The result is an incredibly intimate look at a woman who well understands her relationship to the bees and to the land they share.

She is a far cry from the family that moves into the area, where they want to keep bees and cows. They look at the creatures around them as commodities – nothing more – and money is foremost in their thoughts. They are wasteful, sometimes appear to be cruel and unthinking, and quite the opposite of the gentle, thoughtful woman who suddenly must deal with her new neighbors.

The look of the movie is as exquisite and shimmering as its message. This is one of the best documentaries you ever will see, and you have a chance to see it on the big, big screen.

