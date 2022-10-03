Honor Flight of the Quad Cities is sending their 54th Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, October 4. More than 90 veterans who served, mostly during Vietnam, will be aboard the flight and some will be visiting “the wall” and other monuments for the first time. They will be accompanied by 60 volunteer “guardians” who will assist them throughout the day.

This flight is being designated as the “Art Petersen Memorial Flight.” It will honor Art, a Korean Vet and an original board member of Honor Flight Quad Cities. The flight will carry Art’s funeral flag and honor him at the Korean memorial. The Flight Commander will be Phil Corwin, an Honor Flight board member and retired Army Lt. Colonel. Phil has been on many Honor Flights in the past and will be assisted by Deputy Commander Jake Ward and three veteran Bus Captains.

The health and safety of the veterans will be of prime importance, so masks will be worn by all participants whenever they are required by local regulations.

The veterans are expected to return to the Quad City International Airport at about 10 p.m. The public is invited to come to the airport and give them a warm reception and welcome home.

Anyone who was on active duty during WWII, Korea or Vietnam is urged to fill out an application for an Honor Flight. Anyone interested in going on a flight as a Guardian to assist veterans is encouraged to fill out an application as well. Applications are available by clicking here.