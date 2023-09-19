Area veterans are checking out memorials in their honor in the nation’s capital.

The 58th Honor Flight brought about 80 veterans who served in wartime to see memorials in Washington, D.C. Veterans from World War 2 to Vietnam are exploring the city for the day. The veterans are assisted for the day by volunteer “guardians”, who help them in any way needed.

The flight is expected back at the Quad City International Airport at around 10 p.m. tonight. Parking at the airport is free for those welcoming the veterans back home.

