Honor Flight Benefit in Bishop Hill on Sunday

The sights and sounds of the Bishop Hill Honor Flight Benefit return this Sunday in Bishop Hill, IL.

Kicking off with a free-will donation breakfast buffet at the Filling Station, attendees can enjoy live bluegrass music by the Tap Toot Wranglers, a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, a raffle and a parade of bikes by the Patriot Guard Riders.

The Honor Flight Benefit is this Sunday, September 19, 7:00am until 1:00pm, at Bishop Hill Village Park. To make a donation or for more information, please call (309) 927-3355.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. The mission of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities is to fly veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring their sacrifices.

(Photo courtesy of Bishop Hill Heritage Foundation)

