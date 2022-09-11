The Honor Flight Benefit returns to Bishop Hill on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds from the day’s events will be donated to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, a news release says.

The Filling Station Restaurant is organizing this benefit. If anyone wishes to volunteer, donate items, or needs more information about this benefit, call the Filling Station, Bishop Hill, at 309-927-3355, a news release says.

The Honor Flight Benefit begins with a breakfast buffet at the Filling Station. The Knights of Columbus will cooking pancakes for this buffet. Breakfast will be by free will donation.

Bluegrass music will be provided by the Tap Root Wranglers outside the Filling Station. A silent auction, baked goods sale, and a raffle will be occurring next door at the Bishop Hill Fire Station.

Friends and family of the late Jim Crowley will attend. Crowley was a great support of the Honor Flight and all veterans’ programs. A memorial for him will be at 10 a.m.

Over the past 10 years, the community has raised more than $110,000 for the Quad Cities Chapter of the Honor Flight Network, which provides area veterans with a free trip to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorial, with priority given to survivors of World War II, Korean War, and any veteran with a terminal illness.

Honor Flight Quad Cities operates on donations from organizations and individuals. Representatives from the Honor Flight organization will be in Bishop Hill to answer questions and to accept applications. To make a donation or for more information about the Bishop Hill Honor Flight Benefit, call 309 927-3355 or 309-507-3801. Donations can be dropped off at the Filling Station in Bishop Hill.