Honor Flight of the Quad Cities has announced it 53rd Honor Flight to Washington D. C., where more than 90 war veterans can visit monuments built in their honor.

The full-day flight will be on Tuesday, May 24. Most of the veterans served during the Vietnam War, and some will visit “The Wall” for the first time, a news release says.

Veterans will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians who will assist them throughout the day.

The Hy-Vee Flight 12 flight commander will be Honor Flight board member Debbie Geisler. She has been on eight Honor Flights in the past. She will be assisted by Deputy Commander Mike Haney and three veteran bus captains. Geisler and several of the guardians are Hy-Vee employees, the release says.

Masks will be worn by all participants whenever they are required by local regulations.

At the end of the day at about 10 p.m., the veterans will return to the Quad Cities International Airport. The public is invited to come to the airport and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home. A mask is required inside the airport, the release says.

Any person who was on active duty during World War II, Korea or Vietnam can complete an application for an Honor Flight. Those interested in going on a flight as a guardian to assist veterans (some may be in a wheelchair) may fill out an application as well. Applications are available here.