Honor Flight of the Quad Cities has announced their 58th Honor Flight to Washington DC. The Quad Cities, Clinton and North Scott Hy-Vee stores are sponsors for this flight. About 80 veterans who served during wartime will have a chance to visit the memorials built in their honor. The full day flight will be on Tuesday, September 19th. Among the veterans attending will be a veteran from World War 2, three veterans from the Korean War, two female veterans and many who served during the Vietnam war.

Debbie Geisler, a member of the Honor Flight Board and an employee of Hy-Vee will be the commander of flight #58. She will be assisted by her deputy commander and three experienced Bus Captains. The veterans will be chaperoned by over 70 trained volunteer “guardians” who will help them throughout the day.

At about 10 p.m., the veterans will return to the Quad City International Airport. The public is welcome to come to the airport and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home. Parking at the airport will be free.

Anyone who had six months of honorable, non-training, active duty before 1976 is urged to fill out an application for an Honor Flight and send it, along with a DD214 to Honor Flight c/o Ridgecrest Village 4130 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, IA 52806.

Those interested in going on a flight as a Guardian to assist veterans, some of whom may be in wheelchairs, can fill out a special “guardian application.” Click here or email honorflight@ridgecrestvillage.org for more information or an application.