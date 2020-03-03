Honor Flight of the Quad Cities seeking female vets: Less than 20 signed up

There’s a new emphasis coming from the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities this year. It has four trips in the works.

The organization wants to recognize the contributions of women who served the country.

Organizers want women who served during yhe Viet Nam, Korean, or the Second World War to apply for the flight.

Women might not think they’re eligible because they didn’t see combat, but organizers say they played vital roles regardless.

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities recognizes the bravery, and determination of the nation’s war veterans with a journey to Washington D.C. The trip is one day, but the experience is life changing.

“We have many people who have signed up to go on honor flight,” says Honor Flight of the Quad Cities Hub Director, Stephen Garrington.

They are asking for more of a certain group of veterans to sign up, women.

“I think it’s less than 20, and we have like 700 men.We want to have the women coming with us on honor flight,” says Garrington.

Marlene Marolf served in the U.S. Marine Corp.

“It’s not that I do not feel like I really need to go. It’s not a question of deserving to go, because I certainly feel like I’m deserving,” she says.

Marlof has not participated in Honor Flight, but she says she has been to Washington D.C. to see the memorials.

Marlof says, “There are many veterans who have not actually seen all the memorials, and I would like for them to get first priority.”

She says women who served years ago, did not get the recognition they served, and it’s amazing to see how far they’ve come.



“Most of us were clerk typists, and now they are flying jets,” says Marlof.

She says if women feel undeserving they shouldn’t because they put in the work.

Chicago will have it’s first honor flight exclusively for female veterans later this year. The first honor flight for the Quad Cities will be on April 16th. For more information about signing up, or getting applications you can visit their website.