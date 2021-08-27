Honor Flight of the Quad Cities will resume flights

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities will resume Honor Flights to Washington, D. C., so veterans may visit the monuments built in their honor.

The next flight is planned for Thursday, Nov. 4. It will be named the Bob Morrison Memorial Flight in honor of the late founder of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Health and safety will be of prime importance, according to a news release from Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Only veterans and guardians who have been fully vaccinated will be on the flight. Those who are not vaccinated will be taken on a later flight, the release says.

Masks will be worn by all participants whenever they are indoors.

At the end of the day, about 10 p.m., the veterans will return to the Quad City International Airport. The public is invited to come to the airport and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home.

Those interested in going on a flight as a guardian to assist veterans in a wheelchair may fill out an application online. Applications for veterans who served during World War II, Korea, or Vietnam are on the website.