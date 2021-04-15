Honor Flight QC making plans to resume flights

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities is making plans to resume flights to Washington, D.C., hopefully as soon as this fall.

The initial plans are for flights for those veterans who served sometime during World War II, Korea, and Viet Nam conflicts.

Veterans and guardians that are eligible will be contacted by phone with further instructions once plans are finalized. Honor Flight will provide masks and hand sanitizer for each flight. The hope is all veterans and guardians will be immunized by the time flights are resumed.

Any veteran that served during these conflicts should fill out an application that can be downloaded from the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities website. Applications to be a guardian can also be found on the website.