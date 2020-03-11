Honor Flights postponed due to COVID-19

The National Board of Honor Flight has issued a mandatory postponement of all Honor Flight trips effective immediately, which includes the Quad Cities flight of April 16, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The National Board held an emergency meeting to discuss the CDC’s recent advisory that adults over 60 are at risk and should avoid all non-essential air travel. The board made the difficult decision to cancel the flights for the health and safety of the veterans, many who suffer from serious, chronic medical conditions. Also, many live in community settings where the risk of spread is high.

All veterans and guardians scheduled for the April 19 flight will be scheduled for the first available flight when the COVID-19 suspension has been lifted.

For more information and applications, visit the Honor Flight website.