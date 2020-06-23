Honor Flight postponed until 2021

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities has postponed all the remaining flights for the year 2020.

The board’s decision to cancel the flights comes after considering multiple factors such as health and safety of the veterans many of whom have serious, chronic medical conditions, and live in community settings such as a retirement home or assisted living facility where the risk of spread is extremely high.

The board also added that many national monuments might be closed and it is not clear how this will affect the seating on an aircraft or tour bus.

Those who were slated for the flights this year will be called first in 2021. Learn more about the organization here.