Honor those who’ve served at Davenport Veterans Day Parade

Bring out the whole family to thank our veterans!

A Quad-City tradition, the Davenport Veterans Day Parade is Thursday, November 11. Parade Marshal for the event is Commander First Army, Lt. Gen Antonio Aguto Jr. Guest of Honor is Mike Wulf WWII USN Vet. This a Veterans Day Parade organized by veterans for veterans!

2021 Davenport Veterans Day Parade route

Step-off is at 1000 hours (10:00 a.m.) at the intersection of 4th Street and Western Avenue, followed by a chance to honor our vets after the parade with a ceremony in front of the Scott County Courthouse, located at 400 West 4th Street, Davenport.