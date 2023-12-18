After a quarter century at Monmouth College, the acclaimed communication studies professor Trudi Peterson is writing a new chapter in her life story.

Today (Dec. 18), she will begin training in Chicago for a new job, working for the federal government as an asylum officer, adjudicating cases for refugees seeking asylum in the United States.

Trudi Peterson

“I will be able to continue a career of service, but on a larger platform, to aid the government’s humanitarian efforts to provide relief to the most vulnerable populations,” Peterson said Monday in a Monmouth release. “I wouldn’t leave the College to go somewhere where I wasn’t doing meaningful work.”

She also wouldn’t leave teaching itself on a whim. She said she reached her decision “after much emotional contemplation and vacillation.”

“I never thought I’d leave this place or academia, but I have an exciting opportunity for a career change,” she said.

Peterson is leaving academia at the top of her game. Earlier this year, the department she chairs received an award as the top small liberal arts college undergraduate program in the nation.

“We applied because of (fellow communication studies professor) Shweta (Srivastava),” she said of the prestigious Rex Mix Award from the National Communication Association. “I’ve never been a self-promoter, and when I look at myself, I tend to see the weaknesses. Thankfully, Shweta sees the positives.”

When the award was announced in August, Peterson had already decided that the fall semester would be her last on campus. “It was a beautiful surprise,” she said.

Monmouth’s communication studies department earned the Rex Mix Award, which is presented annually to the top small liberal arts college undergraduate program in the U.S.

The “Program of Excellence” Award recognizes excellence in small undergraduate programs of communication, with emphasis on curriculum, program quality, course design and special programs. The award honors the memory and work of C. Rex Mix, who was an advocate and enthusiast of small communication programs in the U.S.

“The committee was particularly impressed with your outreach in your general education program and things you have done to get your classes included in other majors,” Joy Daggs, chair of the NCA’s Undergraduate Colleges and Universities Section, told the Monmouth professors.

Providing a safe space

Peterson is also at the top of her game in what she called her “invisible” role of making a difference in her students’ lives.

Members of Monmouth College’s communication studies department include (L-R) Reginald Bell, Shweta Srivastava, Chris Goble, Trudi Peterson, Ethan Hager and Lori Walters-Kramer.

“Students share with her and talk with her,” said another of her department colleagues, Chris Goble, whose office is just across the hallway from Peterson’s on the third floor of Wallace Hall. “I had Trudi ask me once, ‘Why do they share all these things with me?’ I said, ‘Trudi, it’s because you ask about them.'”

“I do care about them, and I ask them about their lives,” said Peterson. “I try to see the students holistically, and I try to fight for them and with them. We provide a safe space for our students, where they get seen as whole people, not just as students. A lot of the work I do might be invisible to most people on campus, but it’s important to the students.”

Earlier this year, that behind-the-scenes commitment was acknowledged, as Peterson received the Monmouth Difference Maker Award at the annual Highlander Awards, where outstanding contributors to the campus community are recognized.

She’s served as the adviser to the Sexuality and Gender Alliance student organization and as a chapter adviser for both Phi Delta Theta fraternity and Pi Beta Phi sorority.

“I’ve worked with so many student groups these past 25 years,” she said in Monday’s release.

Four years ago, she was the recipient of the college’s prestigious Hatch Award for Distinguished Teaching. In addition to her leadership role in the communication studies department, she’s also coordinated the college’s women’s studies program.

‘You would be great at this’

But there are other careers where Peterson’s skill set would shine, and she learned more about a specific one three years ago.

“In the summer of 2020 I was in Chicago, probably for some concert, and one of the things I like to do when I’m in the city is meet up with Monmouth alums who live there,” she said. “So I had lunch with Phil Buckwinkler (’15). He was one of my advisees, and then he went on to law school and became an asylum officer. So we were at lunch, and he was telling me how great his job is, doing important work on a large scale. He told me, ‘You would be great at this.'”

Peterson said the job requires the hard and soft skills she’s developed in her 25 years on Monmouth’s faculty.

“It will call on my research skills, my interview skills, my critical thinking skills,” she said. “Being in academia gave me the tools to do this job, although it did take me a week to turn my CV (curriculum vitae) into a proper resume.”

And, as has been the case with helping Monmouth’s students, it will be fulfilling work.

“I’m not motivated by money, but by doing good in the world,” she said. “I’ve always tried to be a voice for underrepresented and marginalized people.”

What won’t change

Although she’s no longer part of the active faculty, the emerita professor aims to stay a presence on campus. She’ll maintain her Wallace Hall office through the summer of 2024 and plans to participate in the next Commencement ceremony or two. She’ll continue living in Monmouth, and one thing that won’t change at all is her relationships with Monmouth alumni, who are now spread out across the world.

“I’m Facebook friends with so many former students,” she said. “I still have so many connections to Monmouth College.”

Peterson is draped with a banner for the college “COMMutopia” — the nickname for the communication studies department. It offers people a safe space to communicate and a safe space for diverse students.

As just one example, she showed a small gift that she’ll give 2008 Monmouth graduate Zak Edmonds, which gives a nod to a memorable COMM 101 speech on toast – complete with a song about toast using the kitchen appliance as a drum – that he delivered his freshman year.

“Those kinds of memories of relationships with students like Zak will stay with me,” she said. “That’s forever. That doesn’t change. What I’ll miss is that I won’t be able to develop those new relationships with incoming students.”

She’ll also miss her fellow professors, with whom she’s developed her department’s “COMMutopia” spirit, although having the office space a little while longer will help with that.

“I’ll miss my department colleagues and the students,” she said. “I talk to these people every day. It’s those relationships that I’m going to miss. We’re collegial, we get along and like each other and we’ve shared the same goals for our students’ education.”

“It’s not real yet. I have so many conflicting emotions,” Peterson added. “Being a college professor has been a huge part of my identity and the rewards I’ve reaped from the relationships I have with students and colleagues are incalculable. I have been truly blessed in doing this work. I will miss COMMutopia, but I’m excited for a new opportunity.”