Honoring baseball-loving 17-year-old, Tyler Hurd, with field name

The baseball field at Ed Scheck Park in Bettendorf was named after the 17-year-old who died unexpectedly last June.

Tyler Hurd played at that field and saw his friends there often.

There was a crowd of more than 100 people Friday afternoon for the ribbon cutting.

“This means a lot, just to be able to walk here when I’m struggling and kind of feel close to him,” said Bryan Hurd, Tyler’s brother.

Brady Howard, his teammate and friend of 10 years, said it was no surprise to see how many people came out to remember Tyler.

“Great friend, everybody here loved him, everyone in general loved him even people that aren’t here,” Howard said.

Tyler had a passion for baseball.

“When he was younger he played catcher and of course he was the best at that and then he played pitcher and he had this curveball that nobody knew how to hit so really good at that as well, and then he could play anywhere, anywhere you put him,” Howard said.