Honoring local heroes on Red Cross Heroes Day

Honoring local heroes who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. That’s why Local 4 News partnered with the American Red Cross to highlight the heroes in the community and what they do.

One of this year’s winners is Lee Ann Porter. She is the founder of Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank.

The non-profit has given away more than one million diapers since starting in 2014.

“It’s all about you know just providing dignity to people, having these basic needs met,” Porter said.

The other winner is Megan Murphy, who has been an intensive care nurse for 13 years.

During the pandemic, she oversaw five ICU’s, two more than she typically would, at UnityPoint Health Trinity.

“It was long hours, long days,” Murphy said. “It took a very big emotional toll, the physical toll, the mental toll, emotional, spiritual toll that it took on everybody.”

Both women will be honored Thursday at the Red Cross’ virtual event. More information on that can be found here.