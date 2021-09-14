Honoring those working to combat homelessness in the Quad Cities

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson presented the inaugural Community Excellence Award to Humility Homes and Services. The Davenport-based organization works to eradicate homelessness in the Quad Cities through various programs in place to help those who come to them.

The local non-profit emphasizes its dedication to providing help to all who need it and has no restrictions for who can get involved in their programming. This past year alone they served over 1000 Quad Citizens and created 22 new apartments set at what they determine an affordable price — meaning rent does not cost over 30% of the resident’s income.

Representatives from the organization emphasized how important it is in a community for individuals to have access to affordable housing. While the team at Humility Homes and Services is honored to have received recognition from the mayor, they say the award only encouraged them to keep fighting homelessness.