It may only be October, but people are already making plans for the holiday season. One of those traditions is the Friends of the 261’s annual journey on the North Pole Express. Tickets are on sale now for the event, which runs December 1-3 and 7-10. The event lasts about an hour and a half, including an hour-long train ride to the “North Pole”. The ride starts and ends at Union Station, 120 S. Harrison Street.

Kids can take a short train ride and write their letters to Santa along the way. When they arrive at the “North Pole”, Santa will hop on board to greet the children and collect their letters on the ride back. Holiday treats and activities for kids, as well as a European Christmas Market, will take place inside the Union Depot. Both coach and first-class seating are available, but first-class seating is limited.

Tickets are available by clicking here. All passengers, including infants, must have a ticket to board the train.

For more information on the North Pole Express, including a map and directions, click here. For more information on the Friends of the 261, click here.