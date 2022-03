Join the City of Davenport for a Community Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

The event will be held in the open lawn south of Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village. Participants will have a chance to earn prizes including entry in a raffle for a chance to win a Summer Kids Pass.

The group is best suited for children ages 10 and younger, the release says. For more information, visit here.