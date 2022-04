If you or somebunny you know are looking for egg-citing family-friendly ways to celebrate Easter, hop on over to these events and offerings in the QCA!

🐰 Saturday, April 9 – City of Davenport Community Egg Hunt, Vander Veer Botanical Park, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

🐰 Saturday, April 9 – Moline Township Easter Egg Hunt, 601 19th St, Moline, 12:00 p.m.

🐰 Saturday, April 9 – Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny, PetSmart, 12:00-3:00 p.m.

🐰 Sunday, April 10 – Easter Scavenger Hunt, Mississippi Marketplace, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

🐰 Sunday, April 10 – Geneseo Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Geneseo Park District, 2:30 p.m.

🐰 Wednesday, April 13 – Family Easter Activity Night & Pizza Party, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, 4:30 p.m.

🐰 Friday, April 15 – Easter Egg-stravaganza Event, First Baptist Church, Aledo, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

🐰 Saturday, April 16 – Easter Egg Hunt, Camp Abe Lincoln, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

🐰 Saturday, April 16 – QC Pay It Forward RI Easter Egg Basket & Egg Hunt, Longview Park, 10:00 a.m.

🐰 Saturday, April 16 – 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Heartland Harley-Davidson, 10:00 a.m.

🐰 Saturday, April 16 – Mount Vernon-Lisbon Easter Egg Dash, Mount Vernon, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

🐰 Saturday, April 16 – Wapello Easter Egg Hunt, Wapello, 12:00 p.m.

🐰 Saturday, April 16 – LeClaire Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Huckleberry Park, 2:00 p.m.

🐰 Through April 16 – Photos with the Easter Bunny, NorthPark Mall

🐰 Through April 16 – Photos with the Easter Bunny, SouthPark Mall

Did we miss a family-friendly Easter event? Click here to let us know!