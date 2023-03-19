It’s time to spring into action and hop on out to Weed Park April 1 for the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department Easter Egg Hunt!

The Easter Bunny and Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will be hiding hundreds of Easter eggs so kids can participate in three age groups:

three years and under

four years through kindergarten

first through third grade

(Muscatine Parks and Recreation)

Families can report to the area near the Rose Garden playground in the Upper Loop of Weed Park, and children can hunt for prize-filled eggs in specific locations. Participants are asked to closely follow age categories, and kids are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets or bags.

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 1, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Weed Park, located at 1 Park Dr., Muscatine. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.