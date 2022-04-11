After a two-year hiatus, the fun Wine Hop in LeClaire is returning on Saturday, April 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gather your friends and head out to LeClaire. where over 15 businesses will be pouring samples of wine and some will be serving small bites, too. In addition to the great downtown shops, there will be a craft and vendor fair in the LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Road. There, the wine glass pick-up starts at 3 p.m. — don’t forget to bring your I.D.!

Tickets are on sale for $20 at 129 Coffee | Wine | Spirits at 129 N. Cody Road in downtown LeClaire. Tickets will also be available the day of the event starting at 3 at the LeClaire Civic Center.

Check the LeClaire Wine Hop Facebook page HERE for more information leading up to the event.