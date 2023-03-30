Hop on over for the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department’s annual community Easter Egg Hunt April 2!

The Easter Egg Hunt is free event for area kids and will feature egg hunts divided up by age group, with over 10,000 candy-filled eggs, and a series of grand prizes, including Lakeside Water Park family memberships! Come early to have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny and enjoy the mobile playground from 12:00-2:00 p.m. The Easter egg hunt starts at 1:00 p.m.

(City of Galesburg Parks & Recreation)

The City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department’s annual community Easter Egg Hunt is Sunday, April 2 at Lakeside Recreation Facility, located at 1033 S. Lake Storey Rd. To register, or for more information, click here.