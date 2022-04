These LED origami frogs are toad-illy awesome!

Hop to it and join other teens 11-19 as Miss Amber teaches you to make origami frogs and give them creepy, glowing eyes. Teen DIY: LED Origami Frogs is Monday, April 18, 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Davenport Main Library located at 321 North Main Street, Davenport. Registration is required to participate. Click here to register.

This program is hosted indoors and is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.