The Midwest Hope & Healing Fund at Moline Foundation was established in 2017 and gave its first grants in 2019.

For 18 years, Midwest Hope & Healing has offered encouragement and comfort to 4,000 breast cancer patients in the Quad Cities region with signature healing baskets.

Through the generosity of donors, Midwest Hope & Healing established a grantmaking fund at The Moline Foundation to continue their legacy of caring for those newly diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a Tuesday release.

It announced its latest round of $7,600 in grants to local nonprofit organizations.

“Midwest Hope & Healing is able to support organizations in our community that provide a variety of services and programs to breast cancer patients and their families. We could not do this without the help and support of The Moline Foundation,” Colleen Borts, founder of Midwest Hope & Healing, said in the release.

An endowed partner fund of The Moline Foundation, Midwest Hope & Healing offers grants to 501(c)(3) non-profits and faith-based organizations throughout the QC area. They started the fund in 2017 and each spring, beginning in 2019, has awarded grants to groups that support patients and families fighting

cancer.

This year, Midwest Hope & Healing is awarding $7,600 in financial support to:

Azubuike African American Council for the Arts — Breast Cancer Support Group ($1,600)

— Breast Cancer Support Group ($1,600) Genesis Health Service Foundation — Breast Imaging Costs for those with financial barriers ($3,000)

— Breast Imaging Costs for those with financial barriers ($3,000) Living Proof Exhibit — Black Hawk State Park Mural by local cancer patients ($1,000)

— Black Hawk State Park Mural by local cancer patients ($1,000) NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative — 2023 Arts Project ($1,000)

— 2023 Arts Project ($1,000) UnityPoint Health Trinity Health Foundation — Cooking with Heart Classes for cancer patients ($1,000)

Gaye Shannon Burnett, Azubuike board president, said in the release that her group’s “Wrapping Ourselves in God’s Love” support group was created to provide a safe space for survivors and women going through treatment to meet, talk, laugh, and share their stories of living each day with breast cancer.

“We hope to build and maintain a community that makes our sister’s problems, our problems, as we find solutions together,” she said. “We are grateful for receiving funding that will allow us to offer Healing Talking Circles to women impacted by breast cancer from the Quad Cities African-American community.”

Living Proof Exhibit will work with cancer survivors and their families to create a mural at Black Hawk State Park. Mural Soup, a popular local mural and community art business, will design and execute the mural with help from the QC cancer community, Jordan Kirkbride, executive director of Living Proof, said Tuesday.

The new mural will be near Singing Bird Lodge, on the west side of the park, she said.

Discussion with Living Proof Exhibit participants and other members of the local cancer community will allow the muralists to create a design that represents both individual and community experiences of living with cancer and the ways that art and nature can work together to contribute to healing and positive health outcomes, Kirkbride said.

To learn more about human services funds through Moline Foundation, click HERE.